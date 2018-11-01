Sonata Capital Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,969 Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Sonata Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196,043 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342,016 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,103,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,653 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,461,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,972,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,648,000 after purchasing an additional 300,332 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $105.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,449. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $99.79 and a 12-month high of $113.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were given a $0.7312 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This is an increase from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

