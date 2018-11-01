Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Absolute Software (ABT) Stock Price

Media stories about Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Absolute Software earned a media sentiment score of 1.25 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Absolute Software from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th.

Absolute Software stock traded down C$0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$7.68. The stock had a trading volume of 11,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,511. Absolute Software has a 12-month low of C$6.06 and a 12-month high of C$8.40.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$31.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$31.60 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

In other Absolute Software news, insider Todd Wakerley sold 3,200 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.89, for a total value of C$25,248.00. Insiders sold 7,917 shares of company stock valued at $58,608 over the last ninety days.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

