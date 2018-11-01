Solaris Price Tops $2.30 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. One Solaris coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00036305 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and Cryptohub. During the last week, Solaris has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $3.60 million and $5,352.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $153.53 or 0.02427125 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00635694 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00018748 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00026875 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00024680 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000044 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00022243 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010836 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded up 53.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00181156 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,574,320 coins and its circulating supply is 1,565,716 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin . Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinExchange, OOOBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

