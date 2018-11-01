Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 206.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:SOI traded up $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,948. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $12.88 and a 12 month high of $23.98. The stock has a market cap of $624.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.26.

In other news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.67, for a total value of $119,523.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SOI. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.17.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

