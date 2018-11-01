Socket Mobile (SCKT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.67

Shares of Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.67 and last traded at $1.70, with a volume of 198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Socket Mobile from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in mobile point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, control systems, logistics, event management, medical, and education.

