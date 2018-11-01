Societe Generale Upgrades Constellium (CSTM) to “Buy”

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) was upgraded by Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on Constellium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Constellium from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Constellium in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Constellium from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSTM opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $931.23 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 0.94. Constellium has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $14.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Constellium by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 9,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellium by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,462,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,402 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Constellium by 359.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors grew its position in shares of Constellium by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 1,676,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

