Smith-Midland (SMID) and James Hardie Industries (JHX) Head-To-Head Survey

Smith-Midland (OTCMKTS:SMID) and James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Smith-Midland has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, James Hardie Industries has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

James Hardie Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Smith-Midland does not pay a dividend. James Hardie Industries has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith-Midland 3.42% 6.31% 3.63% James Hardie Industries 8.16% 237.68% 6.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith-Midland $41.72 million 0.91 $2.68 million N/A N/A James Hardie Industries $2.05 billion 2.88 $146.10 million N/A N/A

James Hardie Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Smith-Midland.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Smith-Midland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of James Hardie Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.1% of Smith-Midland shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Smith-Midland and James Hardie Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith-Midland 0 0 0 0 N/A James Hardie Industries 0 0 4 0 3.00

Summary

James Hardie Industries beats Smith-Midland on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Smith-Midland Company Profile

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries in the United States. The company offers Easi-Set SlenderWall lightweight construction panels, which are exterior cladding systems used for the exterior walls of buildings; and Easi-Set Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use in highway projects, as well as residential, industrial, and commercial purposes. It also provides Easi-Set J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic for construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in communications operations, government applications, utilities installations, and commercial and industrial locations. In addition, it offers Easi-Set utility vaults for house equipment, such as cable, telephone, or traffic signal equipment, and for underground storage, as well as custom-built utility vaults for special needs; SoftSound soundwall panels to absorb highway noise; Beach Prisms erosion control modules for seawalls and jetties; and H2Out secondary drainage systems for panelized exterior cladding. Further, the company licenses its proprietary products and non-proprietary products in the United States, Canada, Belgium, New Zealand, Australia, Mexico, Trinidad, Spain, and Chile. It markets its products through in-house sales force, independent sales representatives, and direct mail to contractors performing public and private construction contracts, such as the construction of commercial buildings, public and private roads and highways, and airports; municipal utilities; and federal, state, and local transportation authorities. Smith-Midland Corporation was founded in 1960 and is based in Midland, Virginia.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards. Its fiber cement products are used in various markets, including new residential construction, manufactured housing, repair and remodeling, and commercial and industrial applications. The company markets its products and systems under HardiePlank, HardiePanel, HardieTrim, HardieBacker, James Hardie, Artisan, Reveal, Cemplank, Scyon, Ritek, and HardieLinea brand names. James Hardie Industries plc was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

