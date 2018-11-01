Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,120 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 7,033.3% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $150,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 5,786.7% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the second quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $160.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a one year low of $147.70 and a one year high of $190.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.14). Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates through two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development. It offers a range of clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C, prostate-specific antigen, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, vitamin D, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests that are used by hospitals, physicians and other healthcare providers and commercial clients to assist in the diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of diseases and medical conditions through the examination of substances in blood, tissues, and other specimens.

