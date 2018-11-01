Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in ArcBest Corp (ARCB)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,325 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 156.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 74,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 45,525 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ArcBest by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 8,274 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCB shares. BidaskClub upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on ArcBest in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of ArcBest in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $919.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.10. ArcBest Corp has a 1-year low of $29.40 and a 1-year high of $51.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.86 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. As a group, analysts expect that ArcBest Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

