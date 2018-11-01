Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.
SWKS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $117.65.
SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.
Skyworks Solutions Company Profile
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
