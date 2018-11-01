Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.78 per share for the quarter.

SWKS opened at $86.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions has a 52 week low of $79.27 and a 52 week high of $117.65.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $261,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,657,259.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,600 in the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

