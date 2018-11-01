Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,748 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,581,779 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,670 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,391,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,254,000 after acquiring an additional 330,404 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 394.7% during the second quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 349,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 279,032 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 147.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 378,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,609,000 after acquiring an additional 225,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $296,944,000 after buying an additional 185,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.10.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $930,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,164,003.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total value of $497,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,600 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SWKS opened at $87.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.60. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a one year low of $79.27 and a one year high of $117.65.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

