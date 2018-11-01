Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,072,364 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,039 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.72% of Skyworks Solutions worth $296,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $899,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 23,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SWKS. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

In related news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $928,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,142,688.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.48, for a total transaction of $497,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,797,600 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $86.76 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $79.27 and a 52-week high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.60.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

