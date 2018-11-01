Skechers USA Inc (SKX) Shares Bought by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,889 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,341 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned approximately 0.23% of Skechers USA worth $10,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Skechers USA by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,107,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,355,000 after purchasing an additional 244,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,047,704 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Skechers USA by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,201,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $36,068,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Skechers USA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,183,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 134,632 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Skechers USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,425,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Argus downgraded shares of Skechers USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.79.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 3.43. Skechers USA Inc has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The textile maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Skechers USA had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

