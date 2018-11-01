SJW Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (SJW)

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 2nd.

SJW Group has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. SJW Group has a dividend payout ratio of 47.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SJW Group to earn $2.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.3%.

NYSE:SJW opened at $60.73 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). SJW Group had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $124.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SJW Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine raised SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

