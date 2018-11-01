SIX Price Tops $0.0180 on Exchanges (SIX)

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, SIX has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One SIX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, Stellarport and Liquid. SIX has a total market cap of $4.94 million and $50,360.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00150458 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00243559 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $632.03 or 0.09991812 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012850 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SIX Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&& . SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork

Buying and Selling SIX

SIX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Stellarport and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

