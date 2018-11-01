Simply Good Foods Co (SMPL) Stake Lifted by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA raised its position in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,470 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $18,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 438,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 77,413 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMPL. Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.09. Simply Good Foods Co has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $108.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.25 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Simply Good Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. The company markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Endulge, and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names.

