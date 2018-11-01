Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (SAMG) Holdings Raised by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG) by 281.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.08% of Silvercrest Asset Management Group worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAMG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 35,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,914 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 123,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Silvercrest Asset Management Group alerts:

Separately, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of SAMG stock opened at $14.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $189.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.86. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $24.58 million for the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 18.35%.

In other Silvercrest Asset Management Group news, Director Brian D. Dunn purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $28,937.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,087. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Al Messina sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $168,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 205,478 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,249.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc (NASDAQ:SAMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercrest Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.