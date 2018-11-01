Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Cowen

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $67.00 to $55.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Silicon Motion Technology to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.31.

SIMO stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.19. The company had a trading volume of 33,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,900. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.42. Silicon Motion Technology has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.85.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.36 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 17.10%. Silicon Motion Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIMO. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Silicon Motion Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter worth $213,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $285,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $311,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the second quarter worth $396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

