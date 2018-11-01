Sierra Oncology (SRRA) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th.

SRRA traded up $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $1.80. The company had a trading volume of 867,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,386. Sierra Oncology has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.18.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.16). As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Oncology will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 25.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 20,950 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 512.2% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 91,592.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 221,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer.

