Short Interest in Vereit Inc (VER) Drops By 10.1%

Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,654,593 shares, a drop of 10.1% from the September 28th total of 28,549,761 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 12,838,358 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of Vereit stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Vereit has a 1 year low of $6.52 and a 1 year high of $8.26. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.27). Vereit had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $315.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vereit will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.57%.

In other news, SVP Gavin Brandon sold 20,877 shares of Vereit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $160,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,348.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VER. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vereit in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Lourd Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vereit by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vereit from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Mizuho set a $8.00 price objective on Vereit and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Vereit in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.85.

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has a total asset book value of $14.3 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.6 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

