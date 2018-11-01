Short Interest in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Decreases By 61.0%

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,922,013 shares, a drop of 61.0% from the September 28th total of 7,496,067 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,979,427 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. V Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $444,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 180,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 51,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 14,756 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $32.26 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $39.82.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0843 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 1st.

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

