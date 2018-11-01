Short Interest in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (DBC) Declines By 42.2%

PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund (BMV:DBC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,763 shares, a decline of 42.2% from the September 28th total of 1,116,303 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,257,903 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DBC stock opened at $16.96 on Thursday. PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund has a one year low of $246.70 and a one year high of $330.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,198,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,554,000 after buying an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 7,278.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 803,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,638,000 after buying an additional 792,280 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,481,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 590,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 542,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares in the last quarter.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerShares DB Com Indx Trckng Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.