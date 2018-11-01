Short Interest in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR) Declines By 7.0%

Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,965,962 shares, a decline of 7.0% from the September 28th total of 61,283,113 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,013,777 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denbury Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised Denbury Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.01.

In other Denbury Resources news, CAO James S. Matthews sold 20,000 shares of Denbury Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 459,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,352.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury Resources by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 40,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DNR opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Denbury Resources has a 12-month low of $1.13 and a 12-month high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $387.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.72 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Denbury Resources will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

