Short Interest in BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (BFR) Grows By 53.6%

BBVA Banco Frances S.A. (NYSE:BFR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,251,648 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the September 28th total of 814,646 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 608,334 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BFR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Santander cut BBVA Banco Frances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BBVA Banco Frances from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BBVA Banco Frances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Get BBVA Banco Frances alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Somerset Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,552,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,685,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,006,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BBVA Banco Frances in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in BBVA Banco Frances by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,509,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,741,000 after acquiring an additional 462,456 shares during the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BFR opened at $10.97 on Thursday. BBVA Banco Frances has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $27.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

BBVA Banco Frances (NYSE:BFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BBVA Banco Frances will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BBVA Banco Frances

BBVA Banco Francés SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium enterprises, and individual customers in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, and rest of Eurasia. The company offers current, checking, and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for BBVA Banco Frances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBVA Banco Frances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.