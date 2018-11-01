Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for IG Group (IGG)

IG Group (LON:IGG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded IG Group to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 931 ($12.17) to GBX 980 ($12.81) in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 955 ($12.48) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on IG Group from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 957.25 ($12.51).

Get IG Group alerts:

Shares of LON:IGG opened at GBX 607.50 ($7.94) on Tuesday. IG Group has a 1 year low of GBX 487.82 ($6.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 837.50 ($10.94).

In other IG Group news, insider Paul Mainwaring sold 29,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 889 ($11.62), for a total transaction of £264,610.85 ($345,760.94).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc provides leveraged derivatives and spread betting under the IG brand worldwide. Its CFDs (contracts for difference) are derivatives contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price. The company also offers clients access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits and a limited risk account; and products, such as share dealing and investment portfolios, as well as enables clients to hold their investments in ISAs and SIPPs.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.