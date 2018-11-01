Share Buyback Program Authorized by Valmont Industries (VMI)

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program, which authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares on Wednesday, October 31st. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Valmont Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Boenning Scattergood cut Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $124.31 on Thursday. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $678.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Valmont Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP John A. Kehoe sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $420,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

