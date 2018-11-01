SFE Investment Counsel Increases Stake in Cummins Inc. (CMI)

SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 117.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $233,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Cummins during the second quarter worth $31,290,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in Cummins by 9.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in Cummins by 58.0% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth $102,000. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.77.

CMI stock opened at $136.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.72 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.94%.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Alexis M. Herman sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.90, for a total value of $102,826.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares in the company, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,087 shares of company stock worth $3,914,211 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

