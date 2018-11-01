ServiceNow Inc (NOW) is Glynn Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Glynn Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 6.2% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ServiceNow worth $30,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE NOW opened at $181.03 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a 52 week low of $112.84 and a 52 week high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of -172.40, a P/E/G ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 1.23.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.61. ServiceNow had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $673.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.41 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $172.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on ServiceNow to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.44.

In related news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $379,817.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,883.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 39,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total value of $7,343,375.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,931,196.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,350 shares of company stock valued at $35,102,979 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

