Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Sunday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of MCRB opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Seres Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $11.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.56.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.31% and a negative return on equity of 256.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, insider Roger Pomerantz sold 12,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $113,913.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,070.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Aunins sold 42,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $327,274.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,634 shares of company stock worth $526,006 in the last ninety days. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Seres Therapeutics by 35.7% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,266,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,091,000 after buying an additional 859,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 23.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 418,589 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 100.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86,348 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 104.9% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 135,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $415,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.