Senseonics (SENS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Senseonics to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Senseonics (NASDAQ:SENS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:SENS opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Senseonics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Separately, Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Monday, August 27th.

Senseonics Company Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

