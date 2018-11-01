Sensata Technologies (ST) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97-1.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $853-877 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $863.89 million.Sensata Technologies also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.66-3.70 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 price objective on Sensata Technologies and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of NYSE ST traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,137. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $41.12 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $873.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven Beringhause sold 26,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,428,417.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey J. Cote sold 570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,817 shares of company stock worth $2,417,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding PLC would be operating as a holding company for Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. that develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment supplies pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, temperature sensors, and pressure switches.

