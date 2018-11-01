Senior plc (SNR) Receives GBX 343 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (LON:SNR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 343 ($4.48).

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 390 ($5.10) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Senior to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 336 ($4.39) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Senior from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

SNR stock opened at GBX 276.20 ($3.61) on Monday. Senior has a 12-month low of GBX 199.20 ($2.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 310.40 ($4.06).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers precision-machined airframe and system components and assemblies; high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; and fluid systems ducting and control products.

