SemGroup Corp (SEMG) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 19,300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemGroup during the second quarter worth about $165,000. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in SemGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $327,000.

Shares of SEMG stock opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.88. SemGroup Corp has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $30.95.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.06 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SemGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on SemGroup from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SemGroup from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SemGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. Its Crude Transportation segment operates crude oil pipelines and truck transportation businesses. It operates a 455-mile crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline system in Kansas and northern Oklahoma; a 75-mile crude oil gathering pipeline system that transports crude oil from production facilities in the DJ Basin to the pipeline owned by White Cliffs Pipeline, LLC; a 527-mile pipeline that transports crude oil from Platteville, Colorado to Cushing, Oklahoma; and 3 pipelines with an aggregate of 106 miles of pipe, as well as crude oil trucking fleet of 215 transport trucks and 210 trailers.

