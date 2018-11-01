Selfkey (KEY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.17 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0078 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Kucoin, OKEx and Tidex. During the last week, Selfkey has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $19.30 million and approximately $3.17 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00149911 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00243485 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $623.62 or 0.09858867 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012645 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey launched on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,479,024,642 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX, ABCC, OKEx, RightBTC, Gatecoin, Binance and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

