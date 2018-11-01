Select Income REIT (SIR) PT Set at $28.00 by B. Riley

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) has been given a $28.00 target price by research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 48.07% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Select Income REIT’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIR. ValuEngine downgraded Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. JMP Securities downgraded Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Select Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIR opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. Select Income REIT has a twelve month low of $17.90 and a twelve month high of $26.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Select Income REIT by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 130,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 11,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 2.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,109,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Select Income REIT in the first quarter worth $339,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 13.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 24,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Select Income REIT by 1.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of June 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 367 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.7 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

