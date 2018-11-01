Securian Asset Management Inc Takes Position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW)

Securian Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter worth approximately $7,099,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Weight Watchers International by 62.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 69,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 26,859 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,595,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Weight Watchers International in the third quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Weight Watchers International alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research note on Monday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Weight Watchers International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.25.

Shares of NYSE:WTW opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Weight Watchers International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. Weight Watchers International’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.59 per share, with a total value of $286,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,691.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 2,500 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,195,223 shares of company stock worth $470,747,775. 12.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Weight Watchers International

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Weight Watchers International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weight Watchers International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.