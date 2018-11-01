Sealed Air (SEE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 859.42% and a net margin of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sealed Air updated its FY 2018 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS and its FY18 guidance to $2.40-2.45 EPS.

SEE traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,262,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,036,453. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.36%.

In other news, Director Jerry R. Whitaker bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.81 per share, with a total value of $39,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,316.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward L. Doheny II bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.65 per share, for a total transaction of $198,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,449.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 6,600 shares of company stock worth $262,654. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. HL Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. 96.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEE. ValuEngine upgraded Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sealed Air from $55.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.18.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through Food Care and Product Care segments. The Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that enhance the management of contamination risk during the food and beverage production process, extend product shelf life through packaging technologies, and improve merchandising, ease-of-use, and back-of-house preparation processes to processors, retailers, and food service operators under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

