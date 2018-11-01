Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.
Shares of STX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $62.70.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.
Seagate Technology Company Profile
Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.
