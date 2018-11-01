Seagate Technology (STX) to Release Earnings on Friday

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Seagate Technology to post earnings of $1.57 per share for the quarter.

Shares of STX opened at $40.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.70. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $62.70.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.43.

In related news, EVP James J. Murphy sold 509 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $28,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,693 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,423.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 581,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $29,855,105.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 4,636,648 shares of company stock valued at $239,240,175 and sold 46,086 shares valued at $2,529,660. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

