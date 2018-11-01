Scpharmaceuticals (SCPH) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

Shares of SCPH stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.56. 53,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,676. Scpharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.80 and a current ratio of 13.80.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Scpharmaceuticals will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 59,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Scpharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Scpharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix, a drug-device combination product that is under development for treatment of worsening or decompensated heart failure outside of the inpatient setting.

