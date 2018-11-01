Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $119.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.59 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.89. 15,062,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,859,645. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $557.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STNG shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank set a $4.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.75 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $3.00 to $2.70 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Scorpio Tankers has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.90.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 22, 2018, its fleet consisted of 109 tankers, including 38 LR2, 12 LR1, 45 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 2.6 years; and 20 time or bareboat chartered-in tankers, which include 2 LR2, 10 MR, and 8 Handymax tankers.

