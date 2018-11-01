S&CO Inc. Cuts Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 3.1% of S&CO Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. WP Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Live Your Vision LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

JNJ opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $367.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $118.62 and a 52 week high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group set a $149.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $144.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $145.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.54.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Ronald A. Kapusta sold 7,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.18, for a total transaction of $1,083,584.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,528,955.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $3,909,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,969,915.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

