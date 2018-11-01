Scientific Games (SGMS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 8th. Analysts expect Scientific Games to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Scientific Games to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SGMS traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.53. 52,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,862. Scientific Games has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 2.29.

SGMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.43.

In other Scientific Games news, Director Ronald O. Perelman bought 175,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.73 per share, with a total value of $5,552,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,255.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.35 per share, for a total transaction of $151,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,091,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 195,000 shares of company stock worth $6,160,700 over the last 90 days. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

