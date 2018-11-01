Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE) Short Interest Update

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,678 shares, a decline of 34.1% from the September 28th total of 871,554 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,601,235 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter worth about $124,000. Huber Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

