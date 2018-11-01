Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes Position in Flowserve Corp (FLS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 14,533,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,150,000 after purchasing an additional 624,832 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,337,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,253,000 after purchasing an additional 48,606 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,818,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,879,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,757,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,409,000 after purchasing an additional 827,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,163,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.86.

Shares of NYSE:FLS opened at $45.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Flowserve Corp has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $56.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.89 million. Flowserve had a positive return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Flowserve Corp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.88%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Product Division (EPD), Industrial Product Division (IPD), and Flow Control Division (FCD).

