Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $397,000 in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,365,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 33,219 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 278,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, SVP Keith P. Hopkins sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $130,568.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $251,093.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $112,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,950 shares of company stock worth $1,796,747. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

NXST opened at $74.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Nexstar Media Group Inc has a 1-year low of $60.30 and a 1-year high of $89.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.78.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group Inc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NXST shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. The company offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

