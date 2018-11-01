Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,471 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $205,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $112.07 on Thursday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.10 and a 12 month high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.28. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ALXN shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.29.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

