Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th.

Santander Consumer USA has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.5% per year over the last three years. Santander Consumer USA has a dividend payout ratio of 31.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Santander Consumer USA to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $21.81.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, July 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 price target on Santander Consumer USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

