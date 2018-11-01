Sanofi (SAN) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) received a €80.00 ($93.02) target price from Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €79.95 ($92.96).

Sanofi stock opened at €66.17 ($76.94) on Thursday. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

