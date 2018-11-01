Sanofi (SAN) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($86.05) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($97.67) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Societe Generale set a €90.00 ($104.65) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €80.89 ($94.06).

Shares of SAN traded down €0.06 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €66.17 ($76.94). The company had a trading volume of 6,890,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. Sanofi has a 52 week low of €63.09 ($73.36) and a 52 week high of €92.97 ($108.10).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

