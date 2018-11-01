Sanmina (SANM) Trading Up 7.4% After Earnings Beat

Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)’s share price was up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $25.92 and last traded at $24.69. Approximately 1,108,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 95% from the average daily volume of 568,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
The electronics maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SANM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
About Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.
Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.